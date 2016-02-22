FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 22, 2016
February 22, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 22

9:30 a.m. - The Inventor’s Project, a group that seeks to maintain strong patent laws in the United States and opposes certain patent reform bills in Congress, will hold a conference at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, titled “Progress of Science and Useful Arts: Discovery, Innovation, and the Vital Role of Intellectual Property.” For more go to www.usinventor.org.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T1fwtb

