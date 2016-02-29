Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 29, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 1

1:30 p.m. - A final pretrial conference is scheduled in Marshall, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to hash out several issues leading up to the trial between rival information technology software firms BMC Software, Inc and ServiceNow, Inc. Houston, Texas-based BMC filed its case in September, 2014, alleging that ServiceNow willfully infringed five patents, saying in its complaint, “ServiceNow’s business is largely built upon its infringement of BMC’s patented technologies.” ServiceNow, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, denies any infringement and claims that the patents are invalid and should never have been granted. Jury selection is set for March 8. The trial is tentatively set to begin on March 11. The case is BMC Software Inc v. ServiceNow Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 14-cv-903. For BMC: Samuel Baxter and Robert Cote of McKool Smith. For ServiceNow: Heidi Keefe and Michael Rhodes of Cooley.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QQ8uaj