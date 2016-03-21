Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Mar. 21, 2016

By Andrew Chung

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, March 21

8:30 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in Marshall, Texas, between patent licensor Core Wireless Licensing SARL and LG Electronics Inc. Core Wireless alleges that LG has infringed two patents on user interface design improvements with various mobile devices running the Android operating system. LG contends the patents are invalid and not infringed. The case is Core Wireless Licensing SARL v. LG Electronics, Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 14-cv-911. For Core Wireless John Hueston and Alexander Giza of Hueston Hennigan. For LG: Richard Harris of Greenberg Traurig and David Perlson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

