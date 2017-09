Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, March 28

12 p.m. (PT) - The State Bar of California hosts a webinar on the unsettled issue of how to determine damages in patent cases. The focus will be on the various methods courts consider to apportion damages. For more, visit ipsection.calbar.ca.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RF2fQL