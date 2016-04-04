Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 4, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 4

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will have another opportunity to interpret the federal law governing biosimilars, which are drugs that are interchangeable with biologic medicines but, like generic copycats of conventional drugs, cheaper than the original brand-names. Oral arguments will pit Apotex Inc against pharmaceutical company Amgen Inc. Apotex wants to commercially market a biosimilar version of Amgen’s Neulasta, which is used to help cancer patients fight infections. Apotex appealed after a federal judge in Florida granted an injunction preventing Apotex from launching its drug until 180 days after it provides notice of commercial marketing of the biosimilar drug, as specified by the Biologics Price and Competition and Innovation Act. Apotex says it is not required to provide the notice since it had already exchanged patent information with Amgen, as also set out by the statute. Last year the Federal Circuit, in a case involving Amgen and Novartis AG, ruled that the notice provision is mandatory if companies have not participated in the patent exchange. Apotex argues that a mandatory notice of commercial marketing would give Amgen a de facto 180 days of additional exclusivity on top of the 12 years that the BPCIA already provides, an outcome it says Congress did not intend. The case is Amgen Inc et al v. Apotex Inc et al, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 16-1308. For Amgen: Nicholas Groombridge of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and John O‘Sullivan of Hogan Lovells. For Apotex: Kerry McTigue of Cozen O‘Connor and David Frederick of Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel.

