Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 25 10 a.m. - Supap Kirtsaeng and publisher John Wiley & Sons return to the Supreme Court to battle over Kirtsaeng’s quest for attorneys’ fees as the prevailing defendant in Wiley’s copyright infringement suit against him. In 2013, the high court reversed the $600,000 verdict for Wiley, ruling that the “first sale” doctrine protected Kirtsaeng’s importation and resale of textbooks legally purchased abroad. On remand, though, a federal judge in Manhattan denied Kirtsaeng’s petition for more than $2 million in attorneys’ fees, finding that Wiley’s lawsuit was objectively reasonable and noting that Kirtsaeng’s Supreme Court attorneys at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe represented him pro bono. The 2nd Circuit affirmed. Kirtsaeng, again represented by Orrick, says the 2nd Circuit’s “objective reasonableness” test creates a double standard because prevailing plaintiffs don’t have to clear that hurdle. Wiley, though, says the 2nd Circuit properly applied the factors the Supreme Court laid out in a 1994 decision, Fogerty v. Fantasy, which established that prevailing defendants can be eligible for a fee award. The case is Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley & Sons, Supreme Court, No. 15-375. For Kirtsaeng: Joshua Rosenkranz of Orrick. For Wiley: Paul Smith of Jenner & Block.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ru2iKh