Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 16, 2016

Monday, May 16

7:30 a.m. - A closely watched jury trial continues in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco pitting Oracle Corp against Alphabet Inc’s Google. Oracle claims Google’s Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of the Java programming language, while Google says it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law. Oracle is demanding $9 billion in damages. The case is Oracle America Inc v. Google Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 10-cv-3561. For Oracle: Peter Bicks and Annette Hurst of Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe. For Google: Robert Van Nest of Keker & Van Nest and Donald Zimmer of King & Spalding.

