FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 3, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 3, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 3

10 a.m. - Synopsys Inc and Mentor Graphics Corp present arguments before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Synopsys' appeal to overturn the invalidation by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in an inter partes review of its patent related to methods for efficiently designing computer circuit chips. Mentor Graphics had asked for the IPR after it was sued by Synopsys for infringement of the patent in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. That case is stayed pending resolution of the IPR appeal. In February, the Federal Circuit upheld the PTO's invalidation of a Mentor Graphics patent on a way of tracing errors in the programming of computer chips. The case is Synopsys Inc v. Mentor Graphics Corp, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 15-2056. For Synopsys: Eric Shumsky, Brian Goldman and Travis Jensen of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. For Mentor Graphics: Jeffrey Love and Andrew Mason of Klarquist Sparkman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dLU4al

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.