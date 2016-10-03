Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 3, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 3

10 a.m. - Synopsys Inc and Mentor Graphics Corp present arguments before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Synopsys' appeal to overturn the invalidation by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in an inter partes review of its patent related to methods for efficiently designing computer circuit chips. Mentor Graphics had asked for the IPR after it was sued by Synopsys for infringement of the patent in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. That case is stayed pending resolution of the IPR appeal. In February, the Federal Circuit upheld the PTO's invalidation of a Mentor Graphics patent on a way of tracing errors in the programming of computer chips. The case is Synopsys Inc v. Mentor Graphics Corp, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 15-2056. For Synopsys: Eric Shumsky, Brian Goldman and Travis Jensen of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. For Mentor Graphics: Jeffrey Love and Andrew Mason of Klarquist Sparkman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dLU4al