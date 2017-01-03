FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property Law: Jan. 3, 2017
#Westlaw News
January 3, 2017

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property Law: Jan. 3, 2017

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

4:30 p.m. - David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton, Intellectual Property Program co-chair of the 34th annual National CLE Conference, opens the IP track with The Year in Review in Trademark Infringement. Better known as CLE & Ski, the five-day conference in Snowmass, Colorado also includes sessions on cyberliability, software patents, advertising law, rights of publicity and anti-counterfeiting strategies. The program concludes Sunday, Jan. 8. For a full agenda and list of speakers, see here

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iFCYjc

