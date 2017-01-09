FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 9, 2017
January 9, 2017

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 9, 2017

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 9

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear an appeal by Sprint Communications, which won a $27.6 million jury verdict in a patent-infringement suit against Comcast Cable in U.S. District Court in Delaware in February 2015, but lost it that August when the trial judge granted Comcast's motions for judgment as a matter of law or a new trial. Sprint argues that there was ample evidence to support the jury's finding that 79 of Comcast's networks infringed two Sprint patents on fiber optics delivery systems known as SONET ring networks. The case is Sprint Communications v. Comcast Cable Communications, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit No. 15-1989. For Sprint: B. Trent Webb of Shook Hardy & Bacon. For Comcast: Anthony Fenwick of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iV1Djy

