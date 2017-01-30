Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 30, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 30

9 a.m. – After a three-week trial, jury deliberations begin in federal court in Dallas in videogame-maker ZeniMax Media’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Oculus VR, now owned by Facebook, over its Oculus virtual reality headset. ZeniMax and its id Software subsidiary accuse Oculus and its founders of poaching copyrighted software, trade secrets and id employees before Oculus' $2 billion sale to Facebook in 2014. In closing arguments Thursday, ZeniMax asked the jury to triple its damages to $6 billion. The case is ZeniMax Media et al v. Oculus VR et al, U.S. District Court for Northern Texas, No. 3:14-cv-01849. For ZeniMax: Phillip Philbin of Haynes & Boone and Anthony Sammi of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. For Oculus and Facebook: Richard Smith PC, Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz and Heidi Keefe of Cooley.

