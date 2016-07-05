Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 5, 2016

July 5 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 5

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear Sprint Communication's challenge to a judge's ruling that invalidated six of its patents for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. Cox Communications filed suit in federal court in Delaware in 2012, seeking a declaration of noninfringement and invalidity of 12 of Sprint's patents. U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson granted partial summary judgment for Cox in May 2015, finding that the term "processing system" in five Sprint patents was fatally indefinite. Sprint says Robinson should have given the term its plain and ordinary meaning, as other judges have done. The case is Cox Communications v. Sprint Communication, Federal Circuit No. 16-1013. For Cox: Michael Brody of Winston & Strawn. For Sprint: J. Michael Jakes of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29gZqHO