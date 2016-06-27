FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 27, 2016
#Westlaw News
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 27, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, June 27

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to open the final week of its nine-month term by releasing its last regular orders list, which will include its most recently granted and denied petitions for certiorari. Among the pending petitions is Life Technologies v. Promega, a patent fight in which genetic-test maker Life Technologies argues that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit misread the law on active inducement of foreign infringement. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli has urged the high court to take the case. The case is docketed as Supreme Court No. 14-1538. For Life Technologies: Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin. For Promega: Seth Waxman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28XY7Nj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
