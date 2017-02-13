Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 13

10 a.m. – At an oral argument before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson will ask the court to reverse a 2015 decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent and Trial and Appeal Board that refused to invalidate a patent owned by Intellectual Ventures LLC, a major patent holding company. IV has sued AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA Inc for infringing the patent, which relates to a method for frequency hopping in cellular wireless communication. The case is Ericsson Inc v. Intellectual Ventures LLC, 16-1671, at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. For Ericsson: Steven Spears of McDermott Will & Emery. For Intellectual Ventures: Byron Pickard of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox.

