a year ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 12, 2016
September 12, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 12, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 12

8 a.m. - U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York and the co-chair of the bipartisan Intellectual Property Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives, will deliver the keynote address at the Intellectual Property Owners Association's 44th annual meeting in New York City. The meeting includes a trade show and concurrent sessions on hot topics in patent, trademark, copyright, cybersecurity, international law and ethics, as well as breakout sessions on anti-counterfeiting measures, IP portfolio metrics, litigation strategies and artificial intelligence. The meeting continues Tuesday with a keynote address by Benoît Battistelli, president of the European Patent Office in Munich. For details, see bit.ly/2cPvwRv.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cej5Po

