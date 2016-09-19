Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 19, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 19

9:30 a.m. - Jury selection is scheduled to get underway in federal court in Manhattan for the trial of Tiffany & Co's lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corp over its use of the Tiffany name to sell diamond engagement rings. Costco had argued that "Tiffany" is a generic term for a diamond solitaire in a six-pronged setting, but U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in September 2015 granted Tiffany's motion for judgment on the trademark infringement claims and set the jury trial to determine damages. Tiffany is seeking actual and punitive damages. The case is Tiffany & Co v. Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 13-1041. For Tiffany: Jeffrey Mitchell of Browne George Ross. For Costco: Emma Baratta and Richard Koehl of Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

