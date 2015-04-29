Judge limits patent case against messaging application WhatsApp

(Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge has concluded that part of a patent used to sue WhatsApp Inc is invalid, recommending on Wednesday to narrow an infringement lawsuit against the popular instant messaging application purchased by Facebook last year for $22 billion.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke in Wilmington, Delaware, did not completely agree with WhatsApp attorney Douglas Lumish of Latham & Watkins that the entire TriPlay Inc patent should be scrapped because it is too abstract and therefore not patent eligible. Burke said that while one of the patent claims was invalid, he could not make the same determination on the other.

