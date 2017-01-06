Full Federal Circuit to consider IPR appeals based on timeliness

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has agreed to consider whether an administrative ruling that invalidates a patent can be appealed on the ground that the challenge was filed too late.

The Federal Circuit currently says appeals from final decisions of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) based on timeliness are banned by the America Invents Act (AIA). On Wednesday, however, it granted a petition for en banc review filed by Plano, Texas-based Wi-Fi One, which says the ban should be lifted in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in Cuozzo Speed Technologies v. Lee.

