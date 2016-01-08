Apple invalidates Wi-Lan wireless patent at U.S. appeals court

After losing a patent infringement case against Apple Inc in a lower U.S. court, Canadian wireless technology company Wi-Lan, Inc has come away on appeal with an invalid patent.

In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a federal jury’s finding that Apple did not infringe the Wi-Lan patent and agreed with Apple and its lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe that the patent is invalid.

