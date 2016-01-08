FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple invalidates Wi-Lan wireless patent at U.S. appeals court
January 8, 2016 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Apple invalidates Wi-Lan wireless patent at U.S. appeals court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

After losing a patent infringement case against Apple Inc in a lower U.S. court, Canadian wireless technology company Wi-Lan, Inc has come away on appeal with an invalid patent.

In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a federal jury’s finding that Apple did not infringe the Wi-Lan patent and agreed with Apple and its lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe that the patent is invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Re3VWt

