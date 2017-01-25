FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
11th Circuit revives bid for attorneys' fees in copyright case
January 25, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 7 months ago

11th Circuit revives bid for attorneys' fees in copyright case

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The trial judge in a copyright infringement case should not have limited the plaintiff to recovering 7.5 percent of its attorneys’ fees based on the fact that the jury had awarded that percentage of the damages requested in the lawsuit, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Florida-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the trial judge used a mathematical formula “in a cash register fashion” instead of considering all relevant factors. The extreme reduction also deprived Yellow Pages Photos Inc (YPPI) of the benefits of its 2004 licensing agreement with the defendant, phone-directory publisher Ziplocal, the appeals court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jT4SGL

