YouTube makeup celebrity Michelle Phan settles copyright lawsuit
#Westlaw News
August 14, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

YouTube makeup celebrity Michelle Phan settles copyright lawsuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - YouTube star Michelle Phan, who had been accused of using some of the world’s most popular dance music in her highly watched makeup videos without permission, has settled her copyright dispute with Ultra Records.

According to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Wednesday, Phan and the dance music label have agreed to dismiss the claims against each other. No details of the deal were given.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Po2LDy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
