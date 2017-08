Getty Images has been expanding too quickly and is carelessly licensing and charging for photos it has no rights to, photo agency Zuma Press Inc says in a new lawsuit.

Filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Manhattan, Zuma alleged that Getty copied more than 47,000 sports photos that were exclusive to Zuma and illegally placed them on Getty's website for licensing to the public.

