FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA warns India's IPCA Labs for manufacturing lapses at 3 plants
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

FDA warns India's IPCA Labs for manufacturing lapses at 3 plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker IPCA Laboratories Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued it a warning letter highlighting manufacturing quality lapses at three of its Indian factories.

The letter concerns the company’s Ratlam and SEZ Indore plants in central India, and the Piparia facility in western India, IPCA said in a statement.

The plants have already been banned from supplying to the United States after the FDA inspected them in July 2014, January 2015 and March 2015, and first highlighted the lapses. IPCA said it has since been trying to fix the problems and has been informing the FDA of its remedial measures.

“The company is fully committed to resolving these issues at the earliest,” it said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.