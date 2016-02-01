FDA warns India's IPCA Labs for manufacturing lapses at 3 plants

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker IPCA Laboratories Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued it a warning letter highlighting manufacturing quality lapses at three of its Indian factories.

The letter concerns the company’s Ratlam and SEZ Indore plants in central India, and the Piparia facility in western India, IPCA said in a statement.

The plants have already been banned from supplying to the United States after the FDA inspected them in July 2014, January 2015 and March 2015, and first highlighted the lapses. IPCA said it has since been trying to fix the problems and has been informing the FDA of its remedial measures.

"The company is fully committed to resolving these issues at the earliest," it said.