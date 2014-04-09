FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IP Group signs IP commercialisation agreement with Princeton University
April 9, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IP Group signs IP commercialisation agreement with Princeton University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc

* Announces that it has signed an IP commercialisation agreement with Princeton University

* Collaboration, which has an initial pilot phase of 18 months, will focus on developing early-stage, proof of principle opportunities based on intellectual property developed at Princeton

* Agreement covers all materials and clean technology, all life, medical and human sciences and information technology as well as electronics, communications and robotics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
