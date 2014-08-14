BRIEF-IP Group portfolio company Retroscreen announces 33.6 mln stg funding

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc

* Portfolio co Retroscreen announces £33.6m funding

* Retroscreen Virology Group PLC announced it has raised, subject to certain conditions, £33.6m at 260 pence per share through a placing of shares with both existing and new institutional shareholders

* IP Group has agreed to subscribe for 1,538,462 placing shares, representing approximately £4.0 million

* IP Group will hold 11,853,869 ordinary shares in company, representing 17.5 pct of enlarged issued share capital, while ip venture fund will hold a 6.1 pct stake.