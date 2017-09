Aug 28 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :

* Adjusted profit before tax of £15.0m (hy13: £0.5m; fy13: £77.6m)

* H1 fair value of investment portfolio: £319.6m (hy13: £191.9m; fy13: £285.9m)

* H1 investment in portfolio companies: £14.9m (hy13: £10.8m; fy13: £27.5m)

* H1 portfolio realisations: £3.3m (hy13: £2.8m; fy13: £5.5m)

* Remains well placed to continue to deliver medium to long-term value for shareholders