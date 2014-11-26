FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IP Group's Genomics raises 10.3 mln stg
November 26, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IP Group's Genomics raises 10.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :

* IP Group Plc portfolio company Genomics raises £10.3m

* Funding came from new investors, including funds managed by Invesco Perpetual, Lansdowne Partners, Woodford Investment Management and Wylie Family Trust

* Following completion of financing round, IP Group’s undiluted beneficial stake of 16.7% in Genomics is valued at £4.3 million

* Fundraising has resulted in an unrealised fair value gain to IP Group of £2.3 million and a fair value gain of £1.0m to IP Venture Fund II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
