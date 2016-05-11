FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's IPIC says paid interest after 1MDB default
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

UAE's IPIC says paid interest after 1MDB default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said on Wednesday that it had paid interest of $52.4 million due on bonds guaranteed by troubled Malaysian state fund 1MDB, after 1MDB defaulted on them.

IPIC said this marked a third default by 1MDB. The Abu Dhabi company said it would step up its demands for 1MDB and the Malaysian government to compensate IPIC for its exposure to 1MDB; it said it was now owed $1.2 billion plus accrued interest.

1MDB has been disputing its obligations to IPIC under a debt restructuring agreement involving the companies last June. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.