Malaysia's 1MDB says did not pay interest on bonds due to dispute with IPIC
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says did not pay interest on bonds due to dispute with IPIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB said on Wednesday it has “more than sufficient funds” to make payments on two U.S. dollar denominated bonds but has not done so due to an ongoing dispute with Abu Dhabi state fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said in a statement that IPIC had paid a $52.4 million coupon due on Wednesday for $1.75 billion of 5.99 percent notes due 2022.

“1MDB highlights that it is committed to working openly with IPIC to resolve the dispute,” the statement added.

IPIC said earlier in the day that it had paid the interest after 1MDB defaulted on it.

1MDB has been disputing its obligations to IPIC under a debt restructuring agreement involving the companies last June. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
