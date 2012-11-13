FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's IPIC picks banks for bond - sources
November 13, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Abu Dhabi's IPIC picks banks for bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), the investment fund owned by the Abu Dhabi government, has mandated banks for a bond issue which could be announced as early as Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

IPIC picked BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, RBS and Unicredit for the issue, the sources said.

Two sources indicated the upcoming bond would consist of a dollar tranche and another currency, most likely euros.

The sources declined to be identified because details of the bond plans are not yet public. (Reporting by David French, Amran Abocar and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

