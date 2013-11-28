FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC seeks $2 bln refinancing loan-bankers
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC seeks $2 bln refinancing loan-bankers

Sandrine Bradley

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state-owned fund International Petroleum Investment Co is self-arranging a $2 billion refinancing loan, according to banking sources.

The loan will be split between a $1 billion three-year facility paying a margin of 40 basis points (bps) over LIBOR and a $1 billion five-year facility paying a margin of 50 bps over LIBOR, with both tranches paying utilisation fees on top, one of the bankers said.

The deal, which is expected to be completed as a club loan, will be provided by around 12 banks, the banker added.

IPIC last tapped the international loan market in March 2012 when it signed a $850 million, three-year refinancing loan with mandated lead arrangers BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS and Standard Chartered. That loan paid all-in pricing of around 100 bps, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The company is rated Aa3 by Moody’s and AA by Fitch and S&P.

IPIC was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.