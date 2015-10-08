FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's IPIC to make interest payments on $3.5 bln 1MDB debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC) said on Thursday it would make interest payments due in October and November on two bonds worth $1.75 billion each belonging to units of Malaysia’s state fund 1MDB.

IPIC also said that 1MDB and Malaysia’s finance ministry had promised to indemnify both it and its majority-owned unit Aabar Investments for any non-performance relating to a binding agreement signed in June, without elaborating.

Under that June deal, Abu Dhabi state-owned fund IPIC said it would provide a raft of support including assuming debt belonging to 1MDB and giving around $1 billion in cash to help the Malaysian fund settle other debts.

The interest payments which IPIC said on Thursday it would be paying are on bonds belonging to 1MDB Energy Limited And 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)

