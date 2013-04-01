FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Alupar seeks to raise up to $574 mln in stock offering
April 1, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's Alupar seeks to raise up to $574 mln in stock offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Alupar Investimento S.A. plans to raise up to 1.16 billion reais ($574 million) in an initial public offering, the energy transmission and generation company said on Monday.

The pricing is to take place on April 22, the company said in a regulatory announcement. Alupar plans to sell at least 40 million units at between 18.5 reais and 21.5 reais each, the announcement said.

Each unit will consist of one common share and two preferred shares.

An additional 14 million units could be offered as part of the transaction, the company said. Alupar hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, BTG Pactual Group, Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander SA to handle the deal.

