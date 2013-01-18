FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Linx seeks up to $259 mln in share float
January 18, 2013 / 10:19 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's Linx seeks up to $259 mln in share float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian information technology company Linx SA and its shareholders plan to raise up to 527.85 million reais ($259 million) in an initial public share offering, the company said on Friday.

The pricing is expected to take place on Feb. 6, the company said in a regulatory announcement. Linx and state development bank BNDES, through its investment holding company BNDESPar plan to sell a combined 17 million common shares at a price tag of between 23 reais and 27 reais, the announcement said.

An additional lot of 2.550 million shares could be offered as part of the transaction, the company said. Linx hired the investment-banking units of Credit Suisse Group, BTG Pactual Group, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Morgan Stanley & Co to handle the deal.

