Louis Dreyfus' Biosev suspends IPO plans in Brazil-IFR
July 19, 2012 / 3:44 AM / 5 years ago

Louis Dreyfus' Biosev suspends IPO plans in Brazil-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Biosev, the Brazilian unit of global commodities firm Louis Dreyfus Corp , suspended late plans to sell shares for the first time, citing lack of demand, a source with knowledge of the situation told the International Financing Review.

Sao Paulo-based Biosev sought to sell as many as 55.64 million common shares at a suggested price of between 16.50 reais and 20.50 reais apiece. The source told the IFR, as the Thomson Reuters publication is known, that “we just didn’t have the book”, in an indication that demand for the deal faltered only hours before the transaction was prices.

The investor relations office of Biosev did not answer calls after working hours.

