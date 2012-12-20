FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's Senior Solution files to sell shares in IPO
December 20, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's Senior Solution files to sell shares in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects that Senior Solution SA is company, not Banco Votorantim erroneously named on the regulator’s website)

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senior Solution SA and shareholders filed to sell shares in a primary and secondary offering, the country’s securities regulator said on its website.

Senior Solution plans to sell shares in a primary offering, by which the company raises funds for general corporate purposes. Shareholders including venture capital fund FMIEE Stratus GC and Bernardo Pereira Gomes will sell shares in a so-called secondary offering, according to a prospectus on the regulator’s website.

The company hired Banco Votorantim SA to handle the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)

