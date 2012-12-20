CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's Senior Solution files to sell shares in IPO

(Corrects that Senior Solution SA is company, not Banco Votorantim erroneously named on the regulator’s website)

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senior Solution SA and shareholders filed to sell shares in a primary and secondary offering, the country’s securities regulator said on its website.

Senior Solution plans to sell shares in a primary offering, by which the company raises funds for general corporate purposes. Shareholders including venture capital fund FMIEE Stratus GC and Bernardo Pereira Gomes will sell shares in a so-called secondary offering, according to a prospectus on the regulator’s website.

