Brazil's Taesa prices IPO at 65 reais a share, within range
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Taesa prices IPO at 65 reais a share, within range

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica, a unit of power holding company Cemig , sold shares in an initial public offering at 65 reais ($32) each, within a suggested price tag for the deal.

Rio de Janeiro-based Taesa, as the company is known, and shareholders including Cemig and investment fund FIP Coliseu, sold a combined 27 million units - a blend of one common share and two preferred shares - as part of the offering, according to information on the Website of securities regulator CVM. That amount includes the supplementary and additional lots for the offering.

