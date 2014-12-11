FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New IPO prospectuses on Shanghai and Shenzhen Exchanges
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-New IPO prospectuses on Shanghai and Shenzhen Exchanges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - 12 companies issued prospectuses for their Shanghai and Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI

-Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc: bit.ly/1yArNtT

-Linewell Software Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GeOAwk

-Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd: bit.ly/1x3Yy2h

-Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology, Inc: bit.ly/1zyxBTJ

-Spring Airlines Co Ltd: bit.ly/1wA0mR3

-Suzhou Industrial Park Design & Research Institute Co Ltd: bit.ly/1BzW1yC SHENZHEN

-Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd: bit.ly/12woYfD

-Guosen Securities Co Ltd: bit.ly/12OCsmL

-Sinomine Resource Exploration Co Ltd: bit.ly/1wA2IiO

-Zhejiang Canaan Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/1skmx6z

-Guangdong Zhenye Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/12wqwpY

-Zhejiang Jindun Fans Co Ltd: bit.ly/12OEROn

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

