BRIEF-New IPO prospectuses on Shanghai and Shenzhen Exchanges

Dec 11 (Reuters) - 12 companies issued prospectuses for their Shanghai and Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI

-Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc: bit.ly/1yArNtT

-Linewell Software Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GeOAwk

-Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd: bit.ly/1x3Yy2h

-Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology, Inc: bit.ly/1zyxBTJ

-Spring Airlines Co Ltd: bit.ly/1wA0mR3

-Suzhou Industrial Park Design & Research Institute Co Ltd: bit.ly/1BzW1yC SHENZHEN

-Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd: bit.ly/12woYfD

-Guosen Securities Co Ltd: bit.ly/12OCsmL

-Sinomine Resource Exploration Co Ltd: bit.ly/1wA2IiO

-Zhejiang Canaan Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/1skmx6z

-Guangdong Zhenye Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/12wqwpY

-Zhejiang Jindun Fans Co Ltd: bit.ly/12OEROn