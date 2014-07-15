FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New IPO prospectuses on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges - July 15
July 15, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-New IPO prospectuses on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges - July 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - IPO prospectuses posted on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges on Tuesday. Please click the links for details:

* Changbai Mountain Tourism Co Ltd : bit.ly/1yke8Eu

* Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co Ltd : bit.ly/1n4Pbdy

* Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co Ltd : bit.ly/1oCfhAn

* Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd : bit.ly/1jtdd1d

* Sinoma Energy Conservation Ltd : bit.ly/1tL4094

* Beijing Sanlian Hope Shin-Gosen Technical Service Co Ltd : bit.ly/1kXU42r

* Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd : bit.ly/1rcQoRW

* Kangyue Technology Co Ltd : bit.ly/1qCbiGh

* Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co Ltd : bit.ly/1shBvOu

* Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd : bit.ly/1n4T8PI

* Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : bit.ly/1ykkbZI (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

