BRIEF-IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne to raise capital by maximum 2 mln zlotys
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne to raise capital by maximum 2 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders meeting decided to increase the company’s capital through the issue of no more than 20 million series F shares of the nominal value of 0.10 zloty per share

* The company plans to offer the series F shares to no more than 149 investors via a private subscription, with exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders

* The issue price of the series F shares will be established by the company’s management

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4791 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

