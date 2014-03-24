FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Upcoming initial public share offers in EMEA

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Europe has seen a glut of
initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, with companies
including Britain's Poundland and Denmark's ISS
 taking advantage of buoyant markets, and there are
plenty of deals to come. 
    Following are some of the largest IPOs under way or expected
this year in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region,
as well as a selection of those already completed in March.
 
 ISSUER        DATE       LISTING       EXPECTED    BOOKRUNNERS
               EXPECTED   LOCATION      PROCEEDS    
                                        ($ MLN)     
 OW Bunker     April 2    Copenhagen    20.5        MS, CA
               latest                               
 Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker IPO-OWBT.CO is aiming
 for a stock market value of up to 5.5 billion Danish crowns
 ($1 billion).
 Thurgauer     April 7    SIX Swiss     181-209     ZK
 Swiss regional bank Thurgauer Kantonalbank            has set
 the price range for its initial public offering at 64-74 Swiss
 francs per share and expects to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange
 on April 7.
 eDreams       March/     Madrid        69          DB, JPM
 Odigeo        April                                
 Online travel firm eDreams Odigeo, the owner of Opodo, is to
 launch an initial public offer of shares in Spain, aimed at
 institutional investors, to pay off debt and fund its further
 expansion.
 Just Eat      April      London        166         JPM, GS
 Online takeaway service Just Eat IPO-JEC.L plans to raise 100
 million pounds ($166.3 million) from listing its shares on the
 London Stock Exchange in April.
 Matomy        April      London        100         UBS, BAML
 Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Media Group
 IPO-MMGP.L is planning a London IPO to raise $100 million,
 and plans to spend $19.3 million of the proceeds on increasing
 its stake in Team Internet AG to 70 percent from 20 percent.
 Brit Group    April      London        275         JPM, UBS
 Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group IPO-BRIT.L is to raise
 up to 275 million pounds ($457.3 million) in a London listing,
 sources said, estimated to value the group at up to 1.1
 billion pounds.
 Tnuva         April      Tel Aviv      TBA         TBA
 Tnuva, Israel's biggest food maker, is expected to file a
 prospectus with the Israel Securities Authority in the coming
 days for an initial public offering.
 Applus        April      Madrid        TBA         MS, UBS
 Spanish industrial testing and inspection firm Applus
             is likely to go ahead with an initial public
 offering of its shares in early April.
 Anima         April      Milan         TBA         UBS, BIMI,
                                                    UC, GS
 Anima Holding           , which controls Italian fund manager
 Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the
 Milan stock market, seeking a valuation of 2.2-2.4 billion
 euros ($3.3 billion).
 Cambian       April      London        33          JPM
 Group                                              
 British health company Cambian Group IPO-CMBG.L is planning
 to raise about 20 million pounds ($33.2 million) with a
 listing on the London Stock Exchange. 
 Credit Bank   TBA        London        TBA         CT, MS, SB
 of Moscow                                          
 A source familiar with the deal said the company is still
 considering an IPO this year but it would be difficult to get
 anything done in the current environment or second quarter.
 Detsky Mir    TBA        London        300-400     CS, CT,
                                                    RenCap
 The Russian children's goods retailer, owned by conglomerate
 Sistema, has applied to local regulators for permission to
 list outside Russia but timing is uncertain under current
 market conditions. 
 Multimedia    Q2         Warsaw        328         TBA
 Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia            wants to
 return to the Warsaw bourse with a share offering worth up to
 1 billion zlotys ($328 million) after being delisted in 2012. 
 Elior         By summer  Paris         TBA         DB, JPM,
               2014                                 HSBC, CA
 French caterer Elior IPO-ELIO.PA plans to list on the Paris
 stock exchange by summer 2014. A sale could value Elior at
 about 4 billion euros. 
 Com Hem       By summer  Stockholm     TBA         MS, JPM
               holidays                             
 BC Partners has picked banks to lead a stock market listing of
 Swedish cable operator Com Hem which could value the firm at
 more than 20 billion crowns ($3.1 billion), three people
 familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 NCB           Q3         Saudi         TBA         TBA
 National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, Saudi Arabia's largest
 lender by assets, plans to sell a 15 percent stake in the
 kingdom's first bank IPO since 2008. NCB has assets of $101
 billion.
 COMPLETED
 Grupo Lar     March 5    Madrid        551         
 Grupo Lar           shares rose 4 percent after it floated in
 Madrid on March 5
 Poundland     March 12   London        619         JPM, CS
 Shares in discount retailer Poundland          made a strong
 debut on the London Stock Exchange, with the price jumping 33
 percent 
 Pets at Home  March 12   London        462         BAML, GS,
                                                    KKR
 Britain's biggest pet shop group Pets at Home           priced
 its share offer at 245 pence, giving a debut market
 capitalisation of 1.225 billion pounds.
 ISS           March 13   Copenhagen    1510        NOR, GS,
                                                    UBS
 Shares in Danish outsourcing company ISS          jumped by
 more than 15 percent from the offer price after they returned
 to the Copenhagen stock market 
 Boohoo.com    March 14   London        495         
 Shares in British online fashion retailer boohoo.com         
 jumped by more than 50 percent, giving the firm a value of
 around 870 million pounds ($1.45 billion).
 Tanker        March 20   Oslo          175         DNB
 Investments                                        
 Tanker Investments'             raised $175 million in an
 initial public offering in Oslo, valuing the firm at 2.9
 billion crowns ($480 million)
 CANCELLED / POSTPONED
 Metro         N/A        London        1390        GS, SB
 German retailer Metro AG           has put on ice a plan for a
 stock market listing of a stake in its Russian wholesale
 business because of market turmoil over the crisis in Ukraine.
 Ono           N/A        Madrid        N/A         DB, JPM
 Vodafone         has agreed to buy Spain's largest cable
 operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion), diverting
 the Spanish firm's planned IPO.
 TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS
= Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BAML =
Bank of America Merrill Lynch; CT = Citi; RenCap = Renaissance
Capital; DNB = DNB Markets; NOR = Noreada; SB = Sberbank; CA =
Credit Agricole; CR = Carnegie; ZK = Zuercher Kantonalbank; BIMI
= Banca IMI; UC = UniCredit
($1 = 0.5982 British pounds)
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.7256 euros)

 (Compiled by Freya Berry; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
