FACTBOX-Companies looking to IPO in Europe
#Industrials
October 26, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-Companies looking to IPO in Europe

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has narrowed the indicative
price range for the listing of its German unit, sources close to the process said on Friday.
 
    The following are some of the largest IPOs underway or expected in the coming months in the
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as those already completed this month.
    
ISSUER                     DATE      LISTING         EXPECTED        BOOKRUNNERS
                           EXPECTED  LOCATION        PROCEEDS 
                                                     ($ mln)
==============================================================================================
02 Germany                 Oct 30    Frankfurt        2,000          JPM, UBS
- Spain's Telefonica plans to list as much as 23.17 percent of its German unit as part
of its plans to raise cash and trim its large debt. It is offering the shares at between 5.50
euros and 6 euros each. 
 
MegaFon                    Nov       London           2,000          MS, Sberbank, Citi, CS, VTB
- Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator plans to list around 15 percent of its shares in
London, but has postponed the roadshow for the offering until after its third-quarter results in
early November.  
             
PointPark Properties       Nov       London             400          CS, DB
- The warehouse owner and developer plans to list its shares to help fund the purchase of a
property portfolio and reduce debt. 
     
Moleskine                  Nov       Milan              TBA          GS, Mediobanca, UBS
- The Italian notebook maker has filed listing documents with the Italian regulator, and could
float as early as November. 
     
PHN                        Nov       Warsaw             TBA          TBA
- Poland's state-owned real estate group has revived its plans to list later this year, but has
said selling a majority stake to a strategic investor would be the best solution.
  
   
COMPLETED
BACIT             Oct 26    London             334          JPM
- The Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust (BACIT), which plans to invest 1 percent of its
funds per year in cancer research projects, priced its offering at 100 pence per share.
 
     
ZE PAK                     Oct 23    Warsaw             217          CS, ING, JPM, UniCredit
- The Polish government sold its 50 percent stake in the power firm as part of its privatisation
programme, pricing the offering at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of its earlier
range. Its shares will begin trading around Oct 30. 
        
EFG Financial     Oct 19    Zurich             157          CS
- Swiss bank EFG International reduced its stake in its investment arm EFG Financial
Products to 25 percent, pricing the shares at 45 Swiss francs per share. 
Borregaard        Oct 18    Oslo               302          ABG Sundal Collier, UBS
- Norwegian conglomerate Orkla priced the float of its specialist chemicals arm at 21
crowns per share, towards the bottom end of its original 20 to 25 crowns per share range.
 
    
MD Medical Group Oct 12    London             311          DB, JPM
- The Russian firm raised $150 million to fund the expansion of its hospital network, pricing
its offering of global depositary receipts in the lower half of its original guidance range. The
sale also included some existing shares sold by MD Medical Holding. 
     
Direct Line       Oct 11    London           1,300          GS, MS, UBS
- Royal Bank of Scotland sold 30 percent of its insurance arm, pricing the offering near
the middle of its original range and has seen its shares trade up since. 
     
Talanx          Oct 2     Frankfurt          600          DB, Berenberg, Citi, JPM
- Germany's third biggest insurer priced its offering at the lower end of its range and has seen
its stock trade higher since debuting. The sale, which was announced, then cancelled, only to be
revived again within days, was smaller than originally planned. 
     
CANCELLED
Promsvyazbank              Oct       Moscow/London      500          HSBC, JPM, RenCap
- One of Russia's largest non-state lenders postponed its plans to list a 20 percent stake due
to weak investor demand. 
     
KSPG                       H2        Frankfurt          TBA          DB, Commerzbank, BoAML
- German defence group Rheinmetall cancelled plans to list its automobile parts
division because of political and market uncertainty in the euro zone. 
    
TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS = Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche
Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BoAML = Bank of America Merrill Lynch; RenCap = Renaissance Capital

 (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

