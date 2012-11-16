FACTBOX-Companies looking to IPO in Europe

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Milan airport operator SEA hopes to be valued at as much as 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on its stock market debut next month, a source close to the deal said on Friday. Following are some of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) under way or expected this year in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as those already completed or cancelled since September: ISSUER DATE LISTING EXPECTED BOOKRUNNERS EXPECTED LOCATION PROCEEDS ($ mln) ================================================================================================ MegaFon Nov 27 London/Moscow 2,000 MS, Sberbank, Citi, CS, VTB - Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator has set a price range of $20-$25 per global depositary receipt for its listing and has kicked off a roadshow which had been delayed while it published its third-quarter results and awaited regulatory approval. SEA Dec 3 Milan 322 Banca IMI, Med, MS, UC, BNP, DB - The Milan airport operator has set a price range of 3.2-4.3 euros per share for its sale of as much as 23.8 percent of the company. Kcell Dec London 700 CS, UBS, Visor Capital, RenCap - Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera plans to sell a 25 percent stake in the largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan. Alior Dec Warsaw 215 Barclays, JPM, MS - The Polish lender plans to sell shares to strengthen its capital position and fund its expansion. COMPLETED: 02 Germany Oct 30 Frankfurt 1,900 JPM, UBS - Spanish group Telefonica sold a 23 percent stake in its German unit as part of a plan to cut debt. It priced the shares at 5.60 euros, the lower half of its range. BACIT Oct 26 London 334 JPM - The Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust (BACIT), which plans to invest 1 percent of its funds annually in cancer research projects, priced its offering at 100 pence per share. ZE PAK Oct 23 Warsaw 217 CS, ING, JPM, UC - Poland sold its 50 percent stake in the power firm as part of its privatisation programme, pricing the offering at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of an earlier range. EFG Financial Oct 19 Zurich 157 CS - Swiss bank EFG International cut its stake in its investment arm EFG Financial Products to 25 percent, pricing the shares at 45 Swiss francs. Borregaard Oct 18 Oslo 302 ABG Sundal Collier, UBS - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla priced the float of its specialist chemicals arm at 21 crowns per share, compared with its original 20-25 crowns per share range. MD Medical Group Oct 12 London 311 DB, JPM - The Russian firm raised $150 million to fund expansion of its hospital network, pricing its offering of global depositary receipts in the lower half of initial guidance. Direct Line Oct 11 London 1,300 GS, MS, UBS - Royal Bank of Scotland sold 30 percent of its insurance arm, pricing the offering near the middle of its original range and has seen its shares trade up since. Talanx Oct 2 Frankfurt 600 DB, Berenberg, Citi, JPM - Germany's third biggest insurer priced its offering at the lower end of its range and has seen its stock trade higher since debuting. CANCELLED PHN Nov Warsaw TBA TBA - Poland does not expect to list shares in the real estate group after failing to spark much investor interest in the IPO of utility PAK in October, the Treasury Minister said. PointPark Properties Nov London 400 CS, DB - Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita withdrew a planned listing of its PointPark Properties unit after it failed to achieve the valuation it had hoped for. Promsvyazbank Oct Moscow/London 500 HSBC, JPM, RenCap - One of Russia's largest non-state lenders postponed its plans to list a 20 percent stake due to weak investor demand. KSPG H2 Frankfurt TBA DB, Commerzbank, BoAML - German defence group Rheinmetall cancelled plans to list its automobile parts division because of political and market uncertainty in the euro zone. TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS = Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BoAML = Bank of America Merrill Lynch; RenCap = Renaissance Capital; Med = Mediobanca; UC = UniCredit; BNP = BNP Paribas (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)