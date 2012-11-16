FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Companies looking to IPO in Europe
#Industrials
November 16, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-Companies looking to IPO in Europe

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Milan airport operator SEA hopes to be valued at as much as 1.1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) on its stock market debut next month, a source close to the deal said on
Friday.    
    Following are some of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) under way or expected this
year in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as those already completed or
cancelled since September:
    
ISSUER                     DATE      LISTING         EXPECTED    BOOKRUNNERS
                           EXPECTED  LOCATION        PROCEEDS 
                                                     ($ mln)
================================================================================================
MegaFon                    Nov 27    London/Moscow    2,000      MS, Sberbank, Citi, CS, VTB
- Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator has set a price range of $20-$25 per global
depositary receipt for its listing and has kicked off a roadshow which had been delayed while it
published its third-quarter results and awaited regulatory approval. 
             
SEA                        Dec 3     Milan              322      Banca IMI, Med, MS, UC, BNP, DB
- The Milan airport operator has set a price range of 3.2-4.3 euros per share for its sale of as
much as 23.8 percent of the company. 
    
Kcell                      Dec       London             700      CS, UBS, Visor Capital, RenCap
- Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera plans to sell a 25 percent stake in the largest
mobile operator in Kazakhstan. 
    
Alior                      Dec       Warsaw             215      Barclays, JPM, MS
- The Polish lender plans to sell shares to strengthen its capital position and fund its
expansion. 
    
COMPLETED:
    
02 Germany       Oct 30    Frankfurt        1,900      JPM, UBS
- Spanish group Telefonica sold a 23 percent stake in its German unit as part of a plan
to cut debt. It priced the shares at 5.60 euros, the lower half of its range. 
        
BACIT             Oct 26    London             334      JPM
- The Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust (BACIT), which plans to invest 1 percent of its
funds annually in cancer research projects, priced its offering at 100 pence per share.
 
     
ZE PAK           Oct 23    Warsaw             217      CS, ING, JPM, UC
- Poland sold its 50 percent stake in the power firm as part of its privatisation programme,
pricing the offering at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of an earlier range.
 
        
EFG Financial     Oct 19    Zurich             157      CS
- Swiss bank EFG International cut its stake in its investment arm EFG Financial
Products to 25 percent, pricing the shares at 45 Swiss francs. 
Borregaard        Oct 18    Oslo               302      ABG Sundal Collier, UBS
- Norwegian conglomerate Orkla priced the float of its specialist chemicals arm at 21
crowns per share, compared with its original 20-25 crowns per share range. 
    
MD Medical Group Oct 12    London             311      DB, JPM
- The Russian firm raised $150 million to fund expansion of its hospital network, pricing its
offering of global depositary receipts in the lower half of initial guidance. 
     
Direct Line       Oct 11    London           1,300      GS, MS, UBS
- Royal Bank of Scotland sold 30 percent of its insurance arm, pricing the offering near
the middle of its original range and has seen its shares trade up since. 
     
Talanx          Oct 2     Frankfurt          600      DB, Berenberg, Citi, JPM
- Germany's third biggest insurer priced its offering at the lower end of its range and has seen
its stock trade higher since debuting. 
     
CANCELLED
PHN                         Nov      Warsaw             TBA      TBA
- Poland does not expect to list shares in the real estate group after failing to spark much
investor interest in the IPO of utility PAK in October, the Treasury Minister said.
 
       
PointPark Properties       Nov       London             400      CS, DB
- Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita withdrew a planned listing of its PointPark
Properties unit after it failed to achieve the valuation it had hoped for. 
        
Promsvyazbank              Oct       Moscow/London      500      HSBC, JPM, RenCap
- One of Russia's largest non-state lenders postponed its plans to list a 20 percent stake due
to weak investor demand. 
     
KSPG                       H2        Frankfurt          TBA      DB, Commerzbank, BoAML
- German defence group Rheinmetall cancelled plans to list its automobile parts
division because of political and market uncertainty in the euro zone. 
    
TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS = Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche
Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BoAML = Bank of America Merrill Lynch; RenCap = Renaissance Capital;
Med = Mediobanca; UC = UniCredit; BNP = BNP Paribas

 (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
