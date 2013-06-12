Hopewell HK Properties postpones $780 mln HK IPO - report

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd has postponed plans for an initial public offering in the territory, The Wall Street Journal reported on its website late on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

The unit of Hopewell Holdings Ltd was scheduled to price the deal on Wednesday before listing on June 19, but decided to pull the plug due to adverse market conditions, becoming the second postponement in Hong Kong in less than a month, according to the Journal.

Financial markets in Hong Kong were shut on Wednesday for a public holiday. The benchmark Hang Seng Index has tumbled more than 9 percent from peaks in May and is now languishing at its lowest since November and down 5.7 percent on the year.

Hopewell launched the IPO on May 30, offering 340 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$15.30 to HK$17.80 each. The total deal could have potentially fetched HK$6.05 billion ($779.16 million).

($1 = 7.7647 Hong Kong dollars)