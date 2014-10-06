FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian salmon farmer Huon to raise $117 mln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 6, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Australian salmon farmer Huon to raise $117 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd, Australia’s second-largest salmon farmer, said it plans to raise A$133 million ($117 million) in a sharemarket listing which would give the company a total value of A$415 million.

Huon, started by husband and wife Peter and Frances Bender in the island state of Tasmania in 1986, plans to sell 27.9 million shares at A$4.75 each, according to a prospectus lodged with authorities on Monday. The Benders will retain a 68 percent stake.

1 US dollar = 1.1409 Australian dollar Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.