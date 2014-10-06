Australian salmon farmer Huon to raise $117 mln in IPO

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd, Australia’s second-largest salmon farmer, said it plans to raise A$133 million ($117 million) in a sharemarket listing which would give the company a total value of A$415 million.

Huon, started by husband and wife Peter and Frances Bender in the island state of Tasmania in 1986, plans to sell 27.9 million shares at A$4.75 each, according to a prospectus lodged with authorities on Monday. The Benders will retain a 68 percent stake.