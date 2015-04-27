FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Engineering firm Multiconsult plans Oslo IPO
#IT Services & Consulting
April 27, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Engineering firm Multiconsult plans Oslo IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Multiconsult ASA:

* Intends to apply for a listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Pre-marketing of the IPO is expected to commence in May 2015

* Says has grown its net operating revenues from NOK 552 million in 2003 to NOK 1,987 million in 2014

* Says ABG Sundal Collier and Arctic Securities as are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO

* Prior to the IPO, the current largest shareholder, Stiftelsen Multiconsult (“Multiconsult Foundation”), has agreed to purchase all of the WSP Group’s shares (24.7%), raising the Foundation’s ownership to 45.9%. The Foundation intends to reduce its ownership in the IPO, but will remain a major long-term shareholder

* The IPO will comprise a public offering to institutional and retail investors in Norway and a private placement to certain institutional investors, where the current major shareholder, The Multiconsult Foundation, as well as other shareholders, intend to reduce their ownership

* Multiconsult is a multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

