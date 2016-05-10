FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veneto Banca cash call pre-marketing delayed by one week - sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Veneto Banca cash call pre-marketing delayed by one week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - The pre-marketing of Veneto Banca’s IPO-VENE.MI one billion euro cash call, due to kick off this week, will be delayed by one week and is now likely to start on May 19-20, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

“It has slipped back a week for technical reasons,” one of the sources said.

A second source said the delay was because the bank’s new board needed time to assess a series of issues.

Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors and avert the threat of being wound down.

Last week the lender’s shareholders appointed a new board. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.