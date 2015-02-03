FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ipsen reports positive topline results of studies on Dysport
#Healthcare
February 3, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen reports positive topline results of studies on Dysport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Announces topline results of two double-blind phase III studies of Dysport in lower limb spasticity in children and in adults

* In PLL phase III study treatment with Dysport showed statistically significant response versus placebo in improvement of muscle tone

* In all phase III study treatment with Dysport at dose of 1500u showed a statistically significant response versus placebo in improvement of muscle tone

* Comprehensive results from double-blind studies on Dysport to be disclosed in next few months and shared with key regulatory agencies this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
