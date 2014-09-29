FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ipsen presents preliminary results of study with Tasquinimod in four advanced tumor types
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 29, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen presents preliminary results of study with Tasquinimod in four advanced tumor types

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29(Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Presented on Saturday the preliminary results of exploratory proof-of-concept study with Tasquinimod in four advanced tumor types at the ESMO 2014 congress

* Main objective of study was to determine clinical activity of tasquinimod in advanced hepatocellular (HCC), ovarian (OC), renal cell (RCC) and gastric (GC) carcinomas in patients who had progressed after standard anti-tumor therapies

* Data did not support further development of tasquinimod in monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with advanced OC, RCC and GC

* Pharmacokinetic and biomarkers analyses are ongoing

* Preliminary results from the futility analysis reported sufficient clinical activity to complete the recruitment of the HCC cohort for which results are expected in 2015

* Safety profile was consistent with the known safety profile of tasquinimod in previous studies

* Primary endpoint was PFS rate at predefined time for each cohort

* Secondary objectives included PFS, response rate, OS, safety, pharmacokinetics and biomarkers

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw81KNVQa]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.