UPDATE 1-Ipsen scraps planned sale of French site

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ipsen said on Wednesday it had scrapped the planned sale of its primary-care plant in Dreux, west of Paris, on the back of better-than-expected sales since the start of the year.

The statement came a day after Ipsen’s stock slumped 11 percent, hit by the company’s announcement that it was putting two late-stage clinical trials for an experimental haemophilia drug on hold.

“There’s been a change in the economic environment ... There’s been more international volume from countries like China, Russia,” said a spokesman for Ipsen, which he said had been in advanced talks to sell the site since putting it up for sale last year.

An analyst speaking on condition of anonymity said: “This is positive, considering the better-than-expected evolution of volumes and that there won’t be any dilutive transaction for the time being.”

Last year, Ipsen was forced to review its strategy as its primary-care products faced generic competition and government-imposed price cuts.

As a result, it said it would accelerate growth in the United States and emerging markets, shift its focus toward drugs prescribed by specialists and seek a partner for the primary care business.

Ipsen’s spokesman said the company had faced no political pressure to halt the sale of the Dreux site, which employs more than 580 people and has a distribution centre handling 10,000 tons of drugs a year.

The new centre-left administration of President Francois Hollande has pledged to enact new laws to stop companies firing workers just to boost profits. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Elena Berton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Steve Orlofsky)